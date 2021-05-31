Malaysia shuts down malls due to COVID-19 surge

While countries like the United States and the United Kingdom are slowly emerging out of the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, some other countries aren’t fairing as well. Malaysia has shut down all malls as part of a two-week total lockdown from June 1 to 14. The news was reported by Channel News Asia.

Only stores in Malaysia that deal with food, beverage, and basic necessities will be allowed to operate for the next weeks. Healthcare, telecommunications, media, utilities, medical equipment providers, and banking will remain open as part of the lockdown plan too.

Currently, Malaysia has 9020 new cases of COVID-19, with 560,000 cases reported nationwide. The country is currently trying to ramp up vaccinations due to the COVID-19 surge. Private doctors are expected to help join immunization efforts in the country.