Mallet London launches in the US with Fred Segal

Premium footwear brand Mallet London has launched in the US, with Fred Segal as its inaugural retailer.

To celebrate its entry into the US market, the London-based sneaker brand founded by entrepreneur Tommy Mallet and his friend and business partner, Evren Ozkarakasli, has opened a pop-up shop at Fred Segal’s flagship on Sunset Blvd in Los Angeles.

On launching in Fred Segal, Tommy Mallet, co-founder of Mallet London, said in a statement: “What an exciting time to be featured in Fred Segal as the brand celebrates 60 years. When I started sketching footwear 6 years ago I never dreamed Mallet would reach so many places around the globe. Being a part of the history of such an iconic US brand is truly an honour.”

Mallet London has gained popularity in the UK, Europe and the Middle East for its bold yet minimalistic silhouettes with sleek soles, and counts Drake and Will.i.am among its celebrity fans.

The capsule collection for Fred Segal will include 33 shoe and clothing styles, explained Mallet London, including an exclusive navy tracksuit with red and white trim that pays homage to the iconic retailer with Mallet’s signature M featuring hand-sketched hearts.

For the footwear, key styles include the Caledonian, named after the well-known London road and features a premium black suede upper with tonal black mesh and reflective piping plus silver accents and finished with a contrasting classic running inspired sole tread.

courtesy of Mallet London

In addition, there is the Popham Gas Midnight Reflect that features Mallet’s signature ‘gas’ sole unit and the Cyrus Gray Reflect sneaker constructed in a hexagonal mesh, leather, suede and reflective material mix, melded with reflective webbing tape and finished with reflective laces.

Each sneaker also features the brand’s statement metal heel clip and the trademark “M’’ monogram.

Fred Segal vice president of merchandising and brand development, Brian Nyalis, added: “Fred Segal has a long history of helping to launch notable international brands and we are proud to be among the first retailers in the US to carry Mallet London.

“The brand has already seen such great success overseas and we could not be more excited to help them make a huge splash stateside.”

The Mallet London pop-up will run throughout May at Fred Segal, both in-store and online. Prices for the collection ranges from 170-300 US dollars.