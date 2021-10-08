Malone Souliers launches made-to-order digital platform

Custom has a new look. Malone Souliers’ new digital made-to-order platform allows customers across the globe to create their own unique Malone Souliers designs to order. The service has launched alongside a new campaign, “Make Your Mark”, starring Lily McMenamy and styled by Julia Sarr-Jamois.

The service launches with Malone Souliers staple styles including Maureen, Maisie, and Marion. Online, customers can experiment with daring color palettes and material selections, where each shoe component can be personalized from the uppers, the signature straps, heel height, and initials to the shoe’s sole. Ultimately, the tool will offer over 6000 possibilities across the multiple styles. For the Maureen style alone, there are over 2000 potential combinations.

Once finalized, designs are sent to a team of craftsmen at the Malone Souliers factories in Italy to be realized with the same level of craftsmanship applied to all Malone Souliers shoes. Made-to-order shoes will be delivered within a lead time of around 6-8 weeks.

“It’s always a joy to see customers in the showroom, working with our made-to-order team to bring their own personality and flair to our signature silhouettes, and we are thrilled to have found a way to bring this experience to women around the world with our new online service,” said Malone Souliers creative director Mary Alice Malone. “A pair of shoes can express so much about a person, which is why we’ve always brought emotion and creative curiosity into our design process — I’m delighted that our customers everywhere now have the opportunity to create their own designs for maximum self-expression.”