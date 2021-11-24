Malone Souliers opens first London flagship

Malone Souliers has opened its first brick and mortar store in the U.K. — an immersive flagship on London’s Mount Street. The new store is split over two levels, a 977-square-foot ground floor space, and a 653-square-foot basement. Throughout, interiors, furniture, and fixtures are inspired by the brand’s design codes from curved walls that reference the form of the Maureen mule to shelving inspired by the brand’s signature cross-straps.

All staff members will be trained by cordwainers so that they have a deep, technical understanding of how the shoes are made, fitted, and maintained. Malone Souliers will also offer bespoke services such as the newly launched Made-To-Order service, which allows anyone who visits us to create a unique pair of shoes of their own design. The store will also become a hub for the Malone Souliers community in London, offering a calendar of talks, exhibits, and workshops that explore founder Mary Alice Malone’s many inspirations.

“It’s always a pleasure to see customers getting up close with our shoes and experiencing what makes them special,” Malone said in a statement. “With this in mind, I wanted to offer up a space in London that sparks creativity, thought, and joy. The flagship also provides something new for our community: the opportunity to get together in person and share ideas and inspirations. I hope that the store will become a new meeting point and social hub for our friends and family, from our most loyal customers to those who are discovering Malone Souliers for the first time.”