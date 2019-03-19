Mamas and Papas to launch in John Lewis

Leading nursery brand Mamas and Papas has signed a wholesale deal with John Lewis and Partners to supply a curated range of products for the its department stores and online, as the brand looks to expand its reach.

The initial range for John Lewis will include Mamas and Papas best-selling travel items, including its award-winning Ocarro and Armadillo pushchairs, and its new Flip XT3.

The full collection will be available in John Lewis’ Oxford Street store, while a smaller curated selection will be on offer at John Lewis stores in Bluewater, Stratford, Cardiff, Norwich, Liverpool and Glasgow.

Riccardo Cincotta, executive chairman of Mamas and Papas, said in a statement: “John Lewis and Partners is an excellent partner for our business, as we share a common ambition to offer parents and parents-to-be products that are not only stylish but highly practical.

“This partnership will open up our range to a wide online audience and loyal shop customers. In time we expect to broaden our offering into other categories such as furniture and clothing.”

Caroline Bettis, head of buying for childrenswear, at John Lewis and Partners, added: “We’re really excited to introduce this Mamas & Papas range and we hope our customers love discovering these products.

“From stylish pushchairs to changing bags and travel accessories, this is a great collection which will complement our other baby ranges.”

Mamas and Papas currently operates 30 of its own stores and has more than 100 distributors in the UK and Ireland. The retailer also recently opened its first concession in Next Home at Bristol’s Cribbs Causeway Retail Park.