Mamas & Papas unveil new content-driven website

British maternity retailer has launched its renewed website which offers users content-driven online experience.

The new website has been designed to offer users the same service Mamas & Papas offers in its physical stores and includes useful information, tips and tricks for parents-to-be and existing parents. As part of its focus on content, the retailer has teamed up with a number of experts, including bloggers Anna Tizard and Lydia Barron, founders of Tiba & Marl, who share advice on a wide range of topics such as wellbeing and nutrition.

The site includes more focus on editorial content under a new dedicated section to help guide customers 'through pregnancy and beyond', as well as more information on its products under the 'Why Buy Me' section to help parents with their bigger purchases. Mamas & Papas renewed site launch is part of the retailer' s digital transformation to help boost its online sales and comes after the appointment of global digital & marketing director Neil Sumner.

“Our customer has different wants and needs at key stages throughout their parenthood journey and we wanted to ensure we are interacting with them – whether through their research or their shopping experience," said Julie Austin, Head of Digital in a statement. “Creation of the new ‘Discover’ content, increased video visibility, enhanced furniture and travel showroom experience on fully responsive templates were building blocks to extending our best in class store experience. This is step one for us on an enhanced international roadmap for all our channels.”

Photo: Mamas & Papas website