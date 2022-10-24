Manchester Fashion Movement launches concept store at Quayside MediaCity

Manchester Fashion Movement (MFM) has launched a new retail and studio space in partnership with Quayside MediaCity in Salford.

The ‘MFM Kiosk’ is a retail concept designed to collaborate with independent brands with a focus on sustainability, alongside offering an inclusive studio space for exhibitions, performances, art installations, and conversations.

Located at Quayside shopping centre in Salford, ‘MFM Kiosk’ is looking to reimagine the shopping experience and engage with the local community about sustainability by offering a curated collection of independent brands that are ethical and sustainable or made to order.

Established brands showcasing and selling their products in the concept store include Hera Vintage, Hedonist, Gbadebo, Revor Vintage, Nfôöwear Knitwear, Edward De Lacy, Sylkstore, and Both Barrels bags.

Image: MediaCity by Gemma Parker

Alison Carlin, co-founder of Manchester Fashion Movement, said in a statement: “The aim of introducing MFM Kiosk to MediaCity is to provide people with an alternative way to shop and give the curation of local brands visibility in a concept store space.

“Responsible fashion focuses on timelessness and quality, using materials and finishes that are made to last so kinder to the environment. We have curated a range of brands that are passionate about slow and sustainable fashion, with the aim to engage the local community. We want to be able to give people options, empower them to make sustainable decisions and engage with our circular fashion movement in a way they can relate to.”

Alongside the concept store is a studio space that will act as an incubator hub for recent fashion design graduate students from universities such as Salford, Bolton, and Manchester Metropolitan Universities. The first designer to utilise the space is recent fashion graduate Mariusz Malon, whose works have been seen on the likes of Ru Paul’s Drag Race winner Bimini Bon Boulash.

