Manchester's 182-year-old House of Fraser to close in the New Year

House of Fraser (HoF) is closing its landmark ‘Kendals’ building in Manchester after 182 years. Workers have been told that the building is set to close for good on 28 January, with at least 160 people set to lose their jobs.

A spokesperson for HoF said in a statement on Friday: "We have suggested various options to the landlord that would have enabled us to save the store in Manchester. Sadly, these have been declined. We are now in consultation with staff about the fact that the store faces closure in the New Year." Manchester councillors Pat Karney and William Jeavons have launched a #SaveKendals campaign, encouraging shoppers to share their memories of the store on twitter.

The news come after House of Fraser was bought for 90 million pounds by Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley in August. HoF has been facing financial issues recently, and has so far shut 22 of its stores. They have not yet announced how many more of the 59 HoF stores are set to close.

Photo credit: House of Fraser