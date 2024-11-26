Mango achieves 2024 US expansion goals, eyes 65 stores for next year

Throughout 2024, Mango has embarked on a mission to cement and strengthen the company’s presence in the US, a strategy that it has carried out as part of its wider 4E 2024-2026 Strategic Plan. Now, with the year wrapping up, the Spanish retail giant has provided an update on the current status of this US expansion.

Following the opening of a point of sale in the town of El Paso, Texas, Mango has officially hit its target of opening 40 owned stores in the US, and is still yet to exceed this goal as it prepares to open two more stores in the region before the close of 2024.

In a statement, Mango’s director of expansion and franchising, Daniel López, said: “Reaching 40 owned stores is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our employees, as well as the positive reception of our differential value proposition by our customers in the US, a key market for us that is experiencing double digit growth.”

While López expressed pride for achieving this mission, the company is already looking ahead to the next year, during which it plans to only expand further through a 70 million dollar investment. In 2025, Mango said that it is eyeing an additional 20 news stores, bringing its retail network in the US to 65 owned stores. Next to this, the company is also anticipated to double its workforce to more than 1,200 employees across the country.

Mango to inject 70 million dollars into new US store estate

Most of Mango’s focus will be on the ‘Sun Belt’ and the northeast regions of the US, with store openings scheduled in Bellevue Square, Washington; Michigan Avenue, Illinois; and Fashion Show Las Vegas, Nevada among the plans. The brand is further planning to make its debut in the states of Connecticut, Arizona, Ohio, Oregon and Louisiana, while California and Texas will welcome an increased presence.

Such efforts to hone in on the US were already seen in the opening of its second off-site logistics centre in the country. The 12,000 square metre space, located outside of Los Angeles, is expected to supply states on the west coast and in the centre of the country. It adds to Mango’s already existing Pennsylvania facility which opened in 2022.

The US is one of Mango’s five main markets and serves as the brand’s main online market. This, however, is also anticipated to change, with these latest plans potentially bumping up the region to become one of the group’s three main markets in terms of turnover by 2026.