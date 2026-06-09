Mango announces 45 new stores and the creation of nearly 700 jobs in France by 2028

Spanish clothing brand Mango announced on Tuesday the opening of 45 new stores and the creation of nearly 700 jobs in France by 2028, following a 66 million euro investment promised last week at the Choose France summit.

Present in France since 1994, its “first international market”, the company plans to open “15 new stores per year, creating approximately 15 jobs per store”, it stated in a press release. “This expansion” will mark the brand's arrival in ten additional cities, it added. The openings will be distributed between large cities and “small and medium-sized towns, which currently represent more than 80 percent” of its 250-strong point-of-sale network.

Investment welcomed by the executive

The 66 million euro investment, announced last week at the annual Choose France summit organised by the Élysée Palace, “marks a new stage in Mango's long-standing commitment” to the country, insisted the company, which employs around 1,700 people there.

It was praised by Emmanuel Macron. “Mango chooses France (...) ¡Gracias!”, he celebrated on X.

While a portion of the ready-to-wear market has suffered greatly in recent years, leading to a cascade of closures, the chain boasts of “more than 20 percent growth in turnover in France over the last five years”, its France director, Yann Bayon, revealed to AFP in August 2025.

Solid financial health on a global scale

With over 2,900 points of sale in 120 countries, the unlisted Catalan brand claims to have generated 242 million euros in net profit in 2025, an 11 percent year-over-year increase from 219 million euros in 2024.

Its turnover reached 3.8 billion euros, with 78 percent generated outside of Spain, compared to 3.34 billion in 2024, the year of the previous record.

The clothing group attributes this strong commercial growth to the dynamism of its online sales, which represent “about a third” of its turnover, as well as to the opening of more than 260 new stores in 2025.