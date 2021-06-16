Mango commences project to expand logistics centre

Mango has commenced a project to expand its logistics centre in Llica D’Amunt with an investment of 35 million euros. The aim of the new facility is to absorb the growth of its e-commerce logistics, expand the dispatches area, and to support Mango’s new business lines. This 90,000 meters squared expansion will allow the company to reduce the cost of preparing online orders by 25 percent.

It is forecast the new building will become partially operational by the second half of 2022 and have full omnichannel capability by 2023. Mango is on schedule with these efforts despite hiccups from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Toni Ruiz, Mango CEO, said, “the increase we are experiencing in e-commerce confirms that planning this expansion was the right decision, given that it will allow us to automate certain tasks in order to absorb the anticipated volume. Maintaining investments in strategic projects that will allow us to anticipate future needs and become more competitive is a priority for the company”.

Ruiz added that, “With this growth we will give the centre full omnichannel capability, optimizing the existing installations and complementing them with solutions that are more specific to e-commerce.”

The expansion includes the incorporation of new automated systems to complement the existing functionalities of the centre. Consequently, the centre will have a pouch sorter, making it possible to sequence orders and automate the processing of returns, which is particularly important for the online channel. It will also be equipped with Automated Mobile Robots (AMRs) used for internal movement within the centre, which will guarantee the high degree of flexibility necessary in today’s changing environment. Finally, it will be equipped with a shipping sorter for processing the deliveries. With the new facilities, the logistics centre will increase its capacity for processing garments by up to an extra 10,000 garments per hour. In total, it will be able to process 85,000 garments per hour.

It is planned that the building will be developed in accordance with responsible building practices. The new building will be equipped with solar panels in the roof, which will supply the energy necessary to generate the hot water, as well as charging points for electric vehicles. It is also planned to reuse all the rainwater from the roof to supply water to the Can Dunyó wetlands area located nearby.

Currently, the Logistics Centre centralizes distribution to the more than 2200 stores Mango has in over 110 countries. It also replenishes the 11 online business warehouses Mango operates worldwide.