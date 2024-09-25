Mango continues US retail expansion with first store opening in Washington

Mango continues to extend its presence across the United States as the Spanish fashion retailer shares plans for its debut store in the state of Washington.

The upcoming opening in Bellevue Square, slated for next year, builds on Mango’s current retail offering in the US, which includes several stores in New York, Florida, Texas, Georgia, California, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Washington, D.C.

The debut store in Washington will offer Mango’s women's and men's lines and showcase the brand’s Mediterranean-inspired store concept. The new Mango store design includes sustainability and architectural integration. It is designed to resemble a Mediterranean home with warm tones, neutral colors, and natural, handcrafted materials like ceramic, tuff, wood, marble, esparto grass, and leather.

“We are thrilled to continue executing our expansion plans by coming to Bellevue, which is a key market on the West Coast,” said Daniel López, director of expansion and franchises at Mango, in a statement. “This is a very exciting time to be at Mango as we continue to bring the in-store brand experience to more US consumers.”

The debut store opening is part of Mango’s wider growth strategy for the US that started in 2022 following the opening of the brand’s flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City. The brand’s goal is to operate 40 company-owned stores by the end of the year and for the US to become one of its top three markets in terms of revenue by 2026 through a combination of ecommerce and brick and mortar sales.