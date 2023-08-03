Mango debuts in Texas and Georgia as US expansion continues

Spanish fashion retailer Mango has stepped foot into Texas for the first time as part of its ongoing expansion plans in the US.

Its new 350 square metre store is located at the Memorial City Hall in West Houston, and will house its Woman line as well as its newly established Mediterranean-inspired store concept, New Med.

The opening comes after the brand received an “excellent reception” in New York and Miami, Mango’s director of expansion and franchises, Daniel López, said in a release.

López added that the brand had “an ambitious development plan for the coming months in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and McAllen”.

In these locations, Mango will continue to increase its presence with an additional six stores in shopping malls such as The Shops at La Cantera, North Star Mall and Galleria Dallas.

This week, Mango will also be entering Georgia for the first time, with a store in the state’s shopping centre, the Perimeter Mall in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, in California, there are further plans to open stores in Glendale Galleria and Fashion Valley shopping malls, alongside four stores in the city of Los Angeles.

It builds on the company’s US expansion, a country that has been dubbed one of its key markets in the coming years.

As part of the plan, Mango is preparing to open around 15 new stores in 2023, with a particular focus on the American west and south.

Ultimately, Mango is aiming to reach a total of 40 stores by 2024, with the hope of making the US one of its top five markets in terms of turnover.