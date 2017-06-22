Mango expands 24-hour delivery service in Europe and US

London - Spanish fashion retailer Mango has extended its offering for 24-hour delivery service for online orders to all its markets across Europe and the United States. The move sees Mango continuing to invest in improving its customer shopping experience.

It's 24-hour delivery service, which was previously available in 10 European countries, including Spain, France, and the Netherlands among others, will be extended to 28 European countries and will become available in the United States for the first time. In addition, in the countries where the delivery service was already available, the number of cities in which the service can be used will also be increased to include all provincial capitals and major cities.

By improving its delivery service, which includes the adoption and optimization of operations and logistics procedures, Mango is able to offer online orders and dispatch them from the logistics centre 45 minutes after the customer confirms the order, ensuring the delivery reaches its destination within 24 hours. This new service sits alongside Mango's current services, which includes click & collect services for online orders as well as a network of more than 35,000 convenient collection points throughout Europe.

Photo: Mango