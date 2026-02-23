Mango expands Ireland presence with new store in Limerick

Spanish fashion giant Mango has unveiled a new store in Limerick, Ireland, expanding its presence in the region amid a wider retail rollout.

Located on O’Connell Street, within a prominent building in the city centre, the store was hailed as a “strong endorsement of Limerick’s continued growth” by director general of Limerick City and County Council, Pat Daly.

Daly continued: “It has been fantastic to watch the revitalisation of this prominent building and to see the positive impact it is already having by drawing additional footfall into the heart of Limerick city.”

The store spans 7,535 square feet and offers the brand’s latest womenswear and menswear collections, including clothing, footwear and accessories. Its interior is reflective of Mango’s staple New Med concept, incorporating natural textures, warm tones and sustainable materials into the space.

It's the first time Mango has opened a standalone store in Limerick, adding to its existing presence in Ireland, where it currently operates 20 points of sale. The company’s international regional director for the UK and Ireland, Fiona Cullen, said the new store was a “confident step forward” for the brand, “ building on the strong progress we have made over the last year to broaden the appeal” across Ireland.