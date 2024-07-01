Mango introduces teen store concept in UK

Spanish fashion retailer Mango has taken to the UK to introduce its first international store dedicated to teenagers ahead of wider expansion plans for the concept.

Mango Teen opened its doors on London’s Foubert’s Place, the first of the chain’s teen-focused concept to have stepped outside of Spain, albeit keeping consistent with the signature Mediterranean-inspired aesthetic.

Within the 230 square metre space is a selection of clothing, footwear and accessories, with categories spanning casual wear to occasionwear.

In a release, Berta Moral, director of Mango Kids and Teen, said the opening of the international Mango Teen store “marks a turning point”, allowing the company to “continue to inspire and bring our passion for fashion to young audiences”.

Moral added: "The UK is one of the most important markets in the world of global fashion and therefore a key market for Mango and the development of all its lines to consolidate a global offer that responds to all segments, from women to men, children and teenagers.”

With the opening, Mango Teen will continue on its expansion plans as part of Mango’s wider 4E Strategic Plan 2024-2026. The retailer will be increasing the Teen presence across Spain with a further 15 stores this year, bringing its total to 25 locations –almost doubling its presence from figures in 2023.

The concept had initially launched in 2021 in order to fill an “existing gap in the market” and had first been marketed to 50 regions as well as via Spain-based pop-ups.