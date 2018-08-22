Mango joins the list of leading fashion retailers at Brent Cross

Hammerson and Aberdeen Standard Investments have announced the arrival of fashion retailer Mango at North London’s retail destination - Brent Cross. The company said in a statement that Mango’s new 6,500 sq. ft. womenswear store will take a prime location in the main mall, alongside Hugo Boss, Tesla, Victoria’s Secret and Swarovski, complementing the existing line up of womenswear retailers, including the recently upsized Zara, Reiss and Hobbs. The new store is due to open its doors towards the end of 2018, and will offer the brand’s full range of womenswear and accessories.

Commenting on the development, Iain Mitchell, UK Commercial Director at Hammerson said in a statement: “Adding this cosmopolitan fashion brand to the current retail line-up at Brent Cross demonstrates continued confidence in the on-going appeal of the centre. Mango provides our loyal catchment of shoppers with a great fashion offer.”

This latest signing at Brent Cross follows the new 2,800 sq. ft. Guess store which opened in July, strengthening the center’s offer of high-end, international brands.

“Mango’s arrival at Brent Cross cements the centre’s reputation as a leading destination for both fashion retailers and fashion shoppers,” added Ed Jenkins, Head of Shopping Centre Portfolio Management at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

Designing over 18,000 garments and accessories every year, Mango, founded in Barcelona in 1984 offers up to the minute fashion which is inspired by the latest trends.

Picture credit:Mango via FTI Consulting