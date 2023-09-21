Mango Kids celebrates 10th anniversary

Mango is celebrating Mango Kids' 10th anniversary after achieving robust sales and putting in place ambitious expansion plans.

In 2022, the line for children and adolescents saw an 18 percent increase in turnover, surpassing 200 million euros, including Mango Teen.

Mango Kids, founded in 2013, focuses on comfortable, functional, and trendy fashion for kids, from infancy to size 14, extending to adulthood with Mango Teen.

The brand's design team in Barcelona creates unique collections, and recently introduced Kids Lab stores for a more environmentally conscious shopping experience.

Recently Mango launched its Back to School collection for boys and girls in sizes 0 to 14.

International expansion

Initially, Mango Kids was sold in Mango stores in various countries, such as Spain, Turkey and France, with spaces of between 70 and 100 m2 featuring a range of products for boys and girls. The line also began to have its own stores from the second half of 2013.

Maintaining the Group’s commitment to physical stores as a privileged point of contact with its customers, the line closed June 2023 with over 650 stores in more than 70 markets, including Mango Teen. In 2022, sales in physical stores accounted for 53 percent of total Mango Kids turnover, reaching revenue of 108 million euros, while the online channel recorded sales of over 97 million euros. At the close of the first half of 2023, Mango Kids was present in 70 markets through its online channel.