Mango launches new store concept with sustainably in mind

Spanish clothing and manufacturing company Mango has reinvented its store image to reflect changing consumer behavior while being influenced by Mediterranean culture and style.

The company said new stores were built with sustainability and energy efficiency in mind. Energy-saving lights, temperature control, natural paint, combined with traditional, artisanal raw materials, such as ceramic, cement, wood, marble, esparto grass, and leather, are featured throughout the stores and reflect Mediterranean warm tones and neutral color bases.

To improve the omnichannel retailing experience, Mango said it created new services and features such as a large click & collect area, along with a concierge station, more spacious fitting rooms, and cash desks on all floors.

Furthermore, new areas will display exclusive online collections, which customers can see and try on in the store.

Mango has also installed in-store analytic technology to supply data to the staff to determine garment availability for customers.

César de Vicente, Mango’s global retail director, said in a release: “Our industry is undergoing a complete transformation, and Mango is too. The stores have always been a privileged meeting point between customers and our brand, which is why we want to offer customers unique and personalized experiences, supported by technology and omnichannel services in a welcoming environment.”

The first store to feature the new concepts will open in Düsseldorf, Germany, in March in a building known as the “green building” for its massive vegetation that covers its façade.

Jan Rivera, creative image director, added: “Through this new store concept, we aim to reflect the essence of the brand. Mediterranean culture forms part of all we do as a brand and those of us who are behind the brand, so we want to approach our customers with this philosophy.”

To further Mango’s sustainable recycling efforts, the brand said it will continue to collaborate with Moda re-, which collects used clothing and footwear that would otherwise go to waste.

