Mango opens first Newcastle store as it continues UK expansion

Spanish retailer Mango has opened its first store in Newcastle as part of its continued expansion in the UK.

The retail space was unveiled in the city’s shopping centre Eldon Square, with a selling space of over 400 square metres that exclusively houses the brand’s ‘Woman’ line.

Mango already operated a concession stand in Newcastle’s Fenwick department store, with this new opening expanding its presence in the city.

According to a press release, the space has created 15 jobs and features the brand’s new Mediterranean-inspired store concept, which it has already applied to some of its flagship stores in the region.

Entitled ‘New Med’, the concept aims to reflect the spirit of the brand, while drawing influences from Mediterranean culture through the use of “sustainability and architectural” integration.

The Eldon Square location further includes Mango’s ‘Committed Box’, a container that allows customers to deposit unwanted clothing and footwear to be either recycled or donated.

The store also has a dedicated click-and-collect zone for garment collections and returns.

Mango’s Newcastle opening builds on the array of launches it has already driven in the UK, with new stores in the likes of Glasgow and London’s Battersea Power Station being the brand’s most recent additions.