Mango opens first store in Las Vegas, Nevada

Spanish fast fashion retailer Mango has opened its first store in Las Vegas, Nevada, as it presses on with its expansion and brand consolidation strategy across the United States.

Located in the Fashion Show Las Vegas Mall on the iconic Las Vegas Strip, the new store exclusively offers the brand’s womenswear line.

“We are thrilled to continue executing on our expansion plans with our arrival in Las Vegas,” said Daniel López, director of expansion and franchises at Mango, in a statement.

“This opening reaffirms our deep commitment to the US market, a fundamental pillar in our global strategy, as well as the positive reception of our differential value proposition by our customers in the US, a key market that is experiencing double-digit growth.”

Similar to Mango’s stores in the US, the new location features a Mediterranean-inspired interior concept that includes warm tones and a neutral color palette throughout with traditional, handcrafted, and natural materials.

This latest store opening is in line with Mango’s ongoing growth plan in the US, which first began with the opening of its flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City in 2022. The Spanish fashion retailer aims to open 20 new stores across the US, and double its workforce to over 1,200 employees by the end of the year.

Mango’s growth in the US is a key pillar of its 4E Strategic Plan for 2024–2026, designed to highlight the brand’s unique value offering. With a clear focus on expanding its footprint and boosting both in-store and online sales, the US has already emerged as one of Mango’s top five markets and its leading one in e-commerce.

By 2026, Mango aims to position the US among its top three markets in terms of revenue generation.