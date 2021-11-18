Mango opens flagship on Oxford Street

Spanish brand Mango has officially opened its new London-based flagship store on Oxford Street.

The new location replaces that of its old one, in a space “better suited” to the brand’s new Mediterranean-inspired store concept that it has begun to implement into its stores. It will be the first UK store to feature this concept, with details inspired by Mediterranean style and culture to reflect the brand’s origins.

Image: Mango

“The aim is to create a functional, relaxed and welcoming space that promotes and simplifies the interaction between the customer and the store staff,” the company said in a release. “As well as improving the distribution of collections and the store layout.”

The 1,400 square meter space spans over three floors, through which women’s, men’s and kidswear lines will be stocked.

Energy-efficient lighting and temperature control systems, as well as sustainable materials, have been implemented into the space.

The store will also include a customer advice area, in which shoppers will be able to discuss their preferences with staff and raise further queries. Additionally, a click and collect service is present, as part of the company’s commitment to omnichannel retailing.

The opening now makes 43 Mango stores located throughout the UK, with the retailer further stating it plans to open another five locations across the country.

Image: Mango