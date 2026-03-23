Mango opens new store on London’s King’s Road amid broader expansion

Spanish retail giant Mango is continuing its UK expansion with a new store on King’s Road in London. The site, spanning 5,920 square feet, comes in response to strong regional financial performance for the brand, which reported a 20 percent growth in UK turnover during 2025.

Located in Chelsea, the store offers Mango’s latest womenswear collection, including clothing, footwear and accessories. Its interior further reflects the company’s ‘New Med’ concept, which draws inspiration from its Mediterranean heritage reflected in natural textures and “sustainable materials”.

In a statement, Fiona Cullen, international regional director for the UK and Ireland, said: “Our new Woman store in London is a confident step forward for Mango, building on the strong progress we have made over the last year to broaden the appeal of Mango to even more customers across the UK. King’s Road is the perfect new home to introduce our Woman collection to London customers, in a store format that truly represents the Mediterranean soul of our brand.”

The latest opening is rolling out on the back of a broader expansion in the UK. During 2025, Mango opened over 25 new stores in the region, and has since confirmed plans to open a further 15 in the current year. The company now operates over 100 points of sale across the UK, spanning both standalone stores and concessions, as well as an online presence.