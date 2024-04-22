Mango opens new stores in the East Coast, as it sets its sights on ambitious growth in the USA

Mango has opened stores in two new states as the Spanish fashion retailer strengthens its store network across the nation.

After opening stores in key retail locations across New York, Florida, Texas, Georgia, California, and Pennsylvania, Mango has expanded its retail network along the East Coast by opening stores in Massachusetts and Washington, DC.

Mango kicked off its retail expansion across the greater Boston area with a new store in the Natick Mall, the largest mall in the state. Opening its doors on April 22, Earth Day, the Spanish retailer will open two additional stores in the state in 2024.

Earlier this month, Mango also opened the doors of its new store in Westfield Montgomery, a leading mall in the Rockville, Potomac, and Bethesda areas. It plans to open three additional stores across Washington, DC, later this year. These locations include a store at 950 F Street in the Downtown shopping district, a store at Tysons Corner Center, the largest mall in the area, and a store in Pentagon City.

Mango opens new stores in Boston and Washington DC as part of wider US expansion strategy

The newly opened stores in Boston and Washington, DC, both exclusively feature the retailer's women's line and the Mediterranean-inspired store concept, New Med, which showcases the brand’s ethos. The new design concept reimagines the Mango store as a Mediterranean dwelling, focusing on sustainability and seamless architectural harmony. The store concept features warm and neutral shades, along with traditional and eco-friendly materials like ceramic, tuff, wood, marble, esparto, and leather throughout.

Mango store in Westfield Montgomery, Washington DC Credits: Mango

“We are thrilled to be expanding in the US with our new stores in Washington, DC, and Boston, two key markets on the East Coast,” said Daniel López, Mango’s director of expansion and franchises, in a statement. “This is a very exciting time to be at Mango and we will continue executing on our plan to bring the brand experience physically to more US consumers. These openings are the first of several, and we look forward to sharing more on our progress as the year goes on.”

The new store openings are part of Mango’s ambitious US expansion plans. The Spanish retailer will open 30 new retail locations across the country in 2024, as it aims to rank among its top three markets by turnover by 2026. Aiming to operate 40 company-owned stores by the end of the year, this strategy builds on a successful 2023, when the US was ranked among the top five markets in terms of turnover.

Mango first began its expansion in the United States in 2022 with the opening of its flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City. Earlier this year, the Spanish retailer strengthened its presence in the West Coast, opening a new store in San Diego, and it made its debut in Pennsylvania with a store opening in King of Prussia, the state's largest mall.

Mango launches loyalty customer program across the United States

In line with its retail expansion across the country, Mango is further strengthening its omnichannel presence through the launch of its loyalty program, Mango Likes You. Available in 16 countries, the program was developed in 2019 to facilitate a deeper connection with its customers through additional experiences linked to the retailer’s values, such as sustainability, culture, and community.

Customers can earn points by engaging with Mango in several ways: making purchases, recycling clothing via the Recycling Box in stores, downloading the Mango app, or using the app to check in at any Mango location, among other options. These points, referred to as Likes, can be redeemed in several ways, including exchanging points for discounts for future purchases, exclusive perks, and partner rewards, like early access to new collections, private sales, and discounts at Booking and Daily Yoga. Points can also be donated to charity initiatives partnered with Mango Likes You.