Mango opens Oxford Street flagship

Spanish fashion retailer Mango has opened a new flagship store at 223-235 Oxford Street, next door to its former flagship.

The 1,400-square-metre store spans three floors and carries the retailer’s Woman, Man and Kids lines, as well as a click and collect service.

It is the first Mango store in the UK to feature the company’s new Mediterranean-inspired store concept introduced earlier this year, including warm and neutral colour tones and a focus on sustainability, with energy-efficient lighting and temperature control systems, as well as sustainable materials, such as natural paints.

The new London store takes the total number of Mango stores in the UK to 43, following the recent announcement of a new Edinburgh store. Five further stores are planned across the UK in the coming year.