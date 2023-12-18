Mango sets its sights on strengthening US retail footprint

Mango is strengthening its US retail footprint, as the Spanish fashion retailer is set to open its first stores in Washington, DC, and Pennsylvania in 2024.

Part of the retailer's broader aim to operate 40 stores across the country by the end of 2024, Mango aims for the country to become one of its top five markets in terms of turnover. Following the opening of stores in New York, Florida, Texas, Georgia, and California, Mango has set its sights on opening retail locations in the district of Columbia and the state of Pennsylvania.

The retailer will open a total of four stores in Washington DC in 2024, including a key men's and women's store spanning close to 400 square meters at 950 F Street in the middle of the downtown shopping area. Other stores will open in shopping centers: Tysons Corner Center, Westfield Montgomery, and Pentagon City, and stock the retailer's women's line exclusively.

Over in Pennsylvania, Mango is set to open a 350 square meter store in the King of Prussia shopping center, the state’s biggest mall, which will also only carry the retailer's women's line. The upcoming stores will all feature Mango's New Med concept, which seeks to reflect the retailer's Mediterranean essence. A new store concept, the design prioritizes sustainability and architectural harmony, creating a space reminiscent of a Mediterranean home using materials like ceramic, wood, marble, and leather.

“After the excellent reception of Mango in New York and Miami and the recent arrival in Texas, Georgia, and California, we are very excited to bring the brand experience physically for the first time in Washington DC and in Pennsylvania as part of our ambitious development plan for the coming months in the United States, one of our key markets in the coming years,” said Mango’s director of expansion and franchises, Daniel López in a statement.

As part of Mango's broader US expansion strategy initiated last year, the retailer aims to open about 30 new stores by 2024, bringing its total to 40. The company's US expansion strategy includes operating a mix of mall locations and standalone stores, with the final goal of elevating the US to one of the top five markets in turnover, focusing on growing both physical stores and online sales.

The company first began its US expansion plan with the opening of its flagship store on 711 Fifth Avenue in New York. Expanding its retail presence across New York City, Mango then began strengthening its presence in Florida, with the opening of two stores in Miami and one in Orlando. Throughout the year, the retailer has turned its focus to enhancing its physical presence along the country's west coast and in the south, opening its first stores in Texas, Georgia, and California.

Operating in the US since 2006, Mango's retail push comes as more and more retailers across the country rethink their store network. Foot Locker previously announced plans to shutter as many as 420 stores across the country by 2026, while Gap Inc is looking to close approximately 350 Gap and Banana Republic stores by the end of 2023.