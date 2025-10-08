Mango to add 120 seasonal retail roles across UK

Spanish fashion giant Mango has said it will be hiring 120 seasonal positions in the UK as it prepares for the festive shopping season. The roles will spread across 60 of the brand’s stores in the region.

The temporary positions are specifically for sales assistants and will span October to December. Applicants are asked to display an interest in fashion, have good people skills and be collaborative, among other features.

According to a press release, this recruitment drive contributes to Mango’s 2024 to 2026 4Es Strategic Plan, aimed at driving sales and store expansion throughout the UK. The market is set to see 20 new stores open during 2025.

In a statement, Fiona Cullen, international regional director for the UK and Ireland, said : “These roles offer valuable experience, great benefits and the chance to be a part of a global fashion brand at an exciting time of growth.”

Benefits available to successful applicants include a competitive salary, 35 percent staff discount on all Mango products, a seasonal uniform from the brand’s latest collection and access to an Employee Assistance Programme.

Seasonal staff that show promise may also be given the opportunity to progress into a full time position or secure international career opportunities, Mango added.