Mango to open new flagship store on Oxford Street

Spanish fashion retailer Mango is to open a new flagship store on London’s Oxford Street in the third quarter of 2021.

Located at 223-235 Oxford Street, one of the world’s most popular shopping hubs, the new 1,400-square-metre flagship will span three floors and will sell the retailer’s Woman, Man and Kids lines.

It will be the first Mango store in the UK to feature an interior in line with its new Mediterranean-inspired store concept announced last month.

Features of the new concept include warm and neutral colour tones and a focus on sustainability, with energy-efficient lighting and temperature control systems, as well as sustainable materials, such as natural paints.

“The aim is to create a functional, relaxed and welcoming space that promotes and simplifies the interaction between the customer and store staff, as well as improving the distribution of collections and the store layout,” the company said in a release.

The store will also feature a dedicate area where customers can “discuss with staff their preferences, opinions and expectations of the brand, and also resolve any queries that arise during their shopping experience”.

Additionally, there will be an area dedicated to its click and collect service.

Earlier this month, work began on an “ambitious” renovation of London’s Oxford Street and the surrounding area which have been hit hard this year by the pandemic.

The plans, announced by Westminster City Council, look to “revive” the popular tourist shopping hotspot and entice shoppers back once lockdowns are lifted.

The council said it has already invested 150 million pounds into the project, which is expected to last for over five years.