Mango unveils expansion plans for UK

Spanish retailer Mango has set out its UK expansion plans with the opening of three new stores this autumn.

The launches will see the retailer increase its store count in the region to almost 50 by the end of 2022.

According to Drapers, the company will be opening a store in London’s new Battersea Power Station shopping centre on October 14, which follows the September opening of its Dartford location.

The new 3,229 square foot space will exclusively stock the brand’s womenswear collection.

Mango also told the publication that it is planning to open a new store in Newcastle’s Eldon Square shopping centre in November, with a selling space of over 4,305 square feet.

Since entering the UK in 1998, the retailer has grown its retail network to 46 stores in the country, including company-owned locations and department store shop-in-shops.

Last year, the company already set about strengthening its British presence with the opening of a new Oxford Street flagship and three other stores in various cities.

Mango recently revealed further plans of expansion in France, which it called a “strategic market” for the brand.

In a release, the retailer said it was planning to open over 70 stores in the country within the next few years.