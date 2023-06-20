Manolo Blahnik launches first men’s pop-up at Harrods

Luxury footwear label Manolo Blahnik has opened its first-ever men’s pop-up in partnership with Kurt Geiger at Harrods in London.

The men’s pop-up on the second floor of Harrods opened on June 19 and will run for six weeks, until July 31. The colourful retail space showcases a special preview of the Manolo Blahnik autumn 2023 collection alongside more than 60 styles from the current men’s collection, including six exclusive to the luxury department store.

Commenting on the opening, Manolo Blahnik said in a statement: “I simply adore Harrods, it is an iconic institution and one of London’s most recognisable landmarks. I could get lost in the store for hours!

“I have been making men’s shoes for more than 50 years and I am thrilled to have a dedicated space to present my latest men’s collection and classic designs. I can’t wait for everyone to experience the pop up and enjoy the styles which are exclusive to Harrods.”

‘Hero’ products handpicked by Harrods sit on elevated colour pop shelving to complement each style, while natural wood finishes throughout have been designed to balance the aesthetic with a nod to the overall theme of craftsmanship associated with the accessories brand.

The Italian artisans who handmake every Manolo Blahnik shoe are also spotlighted in the space with glass vitrine display tables filled with the tools the artisans use, while genuine pattern pieces and original sketches showcase the intricacy of Blahnik’s work. A digital display screen also plays a reel of factory footage detailing the making process.

Kristina Blahnik, chief executive at Manolo Blahnik, added: “To work with Harrods, such an iconic British institution on our Manolo Men’s installation is incredibly exciting. Our men’s offering is a huge focus for our business, and we are deeply passionate about the growth of this category and creating awareness around our expertly crafted and timeless collections.

“To create a unique space within Harrods has been a dream of ours for some time. We wanted to use the space to showcase the craftsmanship behind our shoes handmade by our skilled artisans in Italy.”