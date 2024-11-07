Manolo Blahnik opens first Mainland China boutique

Luxury footwear and accessories brand Manolo Blahnik is cementing its commitment to China with the opening of its first boutique in the country’s mainland.

Located in Shanghai’s Plaza 66, the store was designed by the brand’s CEO, Kristina Blahnik, and draws inspiration from the concept initially used for Manolo Blahnik’s boutique in Burlington Arcade in London, mirroring the “living room” style of the site.

Alongside showcase the brand’s seasonal men’s and women’s collections, as well as the ‘Manolo’s Silhouettes’ collection, the brand has created exclusive styles to celebrate the opening: Shanghai and Shanghaisli.

The launch into Mainland China comes on the back of two new stores in Hong Kong–in Ocean Centre and Pacific Place, which opened on October 17 and 24, respectively.

In a release, Kristina Blahnik called the expansion into the country a “huge milestone for the brand”, adding: “This country has always been a huge inspiration for many of Manolo's designs.

“This is not only an exciting moment of growth for the house but enables us to bring our beautiful shoes into a country that appreciates heritage, culture and craftsmanship. We are excited to share our story with the wonderful customers of China."