Manolo Blahnik opens first Milan store

Footwear and accessories brand Manolo Blahnik has opened its first standalone store in Milan, Italy, as part of efforts to solidify its commitment to Italian craftsmanship.

The luxury label’s new location, the second in Italy, is located in the Via Pietro Verri area in a 100 square metre space spanning two-storeys.

The interior is reminiscent of Manolo Blahnik’s signature aesthetic, and also pays tribute to the late mother of the namesake designer, seen in monochromatic details mirroring her kitchen in Spain.

The work of sculptor Constantin Brâncuși is further intertwined into the boutique, blending among tall, structured geometric shapes as a way of merging art and design within one space.

Initially launching with the brand’s summer and autumn 2025 collection, the store will also offer three exclusive styles: Sixahi, Trinca and Pranzana, each of which are influenced by the German Bauhaus movement.

The opening comes on the back of Manolo Blahnik’s acquisition of the Paris-based Re Marcello factory in 2019, where specialised artisans have been brought on to strengthen the brand’s presence.

Manolo Blahnik currently operates stores across 30 countries, including a flagship on New York’s Madison Avenue. The brand is also stocked in over 270 luxury retailers.