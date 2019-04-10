Manolo Blahnik to take control of its U.S. operations

After ending its relationship with its U.S. partners earlier this week, footwear brand Manolo Blahnik announced plans to take control of its North American operations.

The company has had a long-standing license with Manolo Blahnik USA president George Malkemus and vice president Anthony Yurgaitis, but will not renew the license when it ends in December of this year.

Instead, Manolo Blahnik International Ltd. will run the business in the region, as of January 1, 2020.

“These are very exciting times for Manolo Blahnik. The USA and Canada are a core part of our business, which we are fully committed to," the brand's global chief executive officer Kristina Blahnik told WWD on Tuesday.

Blahnik thanked Malkemus and Yurgaitis for their service to the company and said that she will share plans for " significant growth and investment" at a later date.