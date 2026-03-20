Marc Cain opens first store in Mexico

Bodelshausen, Germany-based clothing supplier Marc Cain has continued its expansion in the Americas. On March 19, 2026, the company announced the opening of its first standalone brand store in Mexico.

The brand has been showcasing its collections in the debut store in the Plaza Satélite shopping centre in Naucalpan de Juárez since mid-March. In a statement, Marc Cain emphasised that this strategic placement strengthens its visibility in a dynamic growth market and positions the brand specifically in a fashion-conscious environment.

According to the company, the opening of a second store in the city is already planned. The clothing supplier described the move as a further, clear commitment to growth and engagement on the American continent.