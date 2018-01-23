Marc Cain unveils global "green" store window concept with Seed Evolution

London - In line with its gardening theme for Spring 2018, German fashion brand Marc Cain has created a unique store window concept together with start-up Seed Evolution that highlights the importance of going "green."

Set to launch in all Marc Cain store around the globe from mid-January onwards, the store window concept brings sustainability to the forefront and center. Sustainability is also worked into the aesthetics of the window display, for example, all 17,200 flowerpots featured in the store window displays are fully biodegradable and made from coconut fibers. The flowerpots hold green plants, which together form a frame for the new spring/summer collections.

Shoppers will also be able to purchase plant cultivation sets in stores and Seed Evolution will donate 10 percent of the plant proceeds to the online donation platform betterplace.org. Seed Evolution, founded in 2011, sells sustainable plant and cultivation sets which are both innovative and ecologically friendly in order to help raise awareness for the future of the planet. The German start-up aims to reconcile the vision of a better planet with the innovativeness of a healthy commercial business.

Photos: Courtesy of Marc Cain