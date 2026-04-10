March UK retail footfall sees boost from Mother's Day and Easter trading

UK retail footfall saw a notable uplift in March, rising 5.7 percent month-on-month, as seasonal events and improving weather encouraged consumers back into stores, according to MRI Software. Despite this, overall footfall remained 0.2 percent lower than the same period last year, highlighting continued caution among shoppers.

The increase was largely driven by key calendar events, including Mother’s Day, St Patrick’s Day and the early start of Easter trading. High streets recorded the strongest monthly growth at 7.5 percent, followed by retail parks at 5.1 percent and shopping centres at 2.6 percent.

Mother’s Day proved to be a key driver of activity, with footfall rising 1.2 percent week-on-week in the lead-up. Shopping centres saw the biggest gains during this period, as consumers made last-minute purchases. However, footfall was still lower than the same period last year, suggesting more considered spending.

St Patrick’s Day and warmer weather also supported mid-month performance, particularly on high streets, where footfall rose 6 percent WoW. Early Easter trading added further momentum, with footfall increasing 6.7 percent in the run-up to the holiday.

Retail parks continued to stand out, recording the strongest annual growth at 1.8 percent. This reflects a shift towards more purposeful shopping, with many consumers visiting stores with specific purchases in mind rather than browsing.

Data also showed a divide between weekday and weekend activity. Weekday footfall rose slightly year on year, while weekends declined, pointing to ongoing changes in shopping habits linked to hybrid working.

While footfall trends remain relatively stable, retailers report that consumers are becoming more cautious, focusing on value and planned purchases as economic pressures continue.