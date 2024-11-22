Marcolin opens showroom in London

Marcolin has officially opened its new London showroom in a space located near the roundabout of Old street, within a complex of historic and renovated warehouse-style buildings. The new showroom is designed by the Milanese design studio Navone Associati, and is designed to be a flexible workspace that includes offices and an exhibition area dedicated to the brands of the eyewear company's portfolio.

"We are proud to open the doors of our new UK headquarters, located in the iconic Old Street area, at the heart of London's economy and innovation," explained Stephan Hinkerode, head of Northern EMEA at Marcolin. "This showroom, which follows our recent openings in Paris and New York, will play a strategic role in further strengthening our commercial presence in the UK. It also provides an invaluable space to connect and collaborate with our customers active not only here, but also in markets such as DACH and the Nordics."

Marcolin Group has a global network of 15 branches worldwide, in Europe (Benelux, Dach, France, Italy, Nordic countries, Portugal, Spain, the UK), America (the US, Brazil, Mexico), Asia (Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore) and Australia (Sydney), one joint venture (UAE) and over 150 international partner distributors.