Marie Claire launches updated Marie Claire Edit site

Marie Claire UK has introduced an refurbished version of its shopping site, Marie Claire Edit. The new updates are designed to enhance the user experience and provide styling advice.

The shopping site now has a new navigation bar, shoppable editorial content that will be updated daily to reflect new stock and advice from Marie Claire's fashion desk. The website's new design allows a streamlined look and feel that brings ease to the user experience.

Since the magazine first launched Marie Claire Edit in November 2018, it has proved successful. It currently garners an average 6 percent conversion rate, and average basket size of 397 pounds (478 dollars).

Mare Claire Edit works with over 6,000 brands and retailers to bring together its editorial content with a consumer experience. Its current retail partners include Farfetch, Selfridges, ASOS, Luisa Via Roma, Net-a-Porter, Matches Fashion and Topshop.

"We launched the site last year with only a few core elements to prove concept, and fundamentally understand our users," said Emily Ferguson, head of fashion affiliates, in a statement. "Since then, the team has spent months testing how the site interacts with Google and what elements of the platform should be developed to further enhance its potential. Following its huge success, we will continue to build on this very exciting journey of growth."