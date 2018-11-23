Marie Claire magazine launches e-commerce platform

Marie Claire is venturing into e-commerce with the launch of a fashion aggregator with items curated by its editors. The platform, which aims to increase the publication’s revenue, is called “Marie Claire Edit” and features both high-street and couture labels.

“What if we could tell you that you could shop all your favorite brands, all in one place? And that we’d curate the very best trends and style so you don’t have to search for hours?”, says the magazine on its website. “We’re here to help make your dream closet a reality by pointing you in the right direction”.

Asos, Selfridges, Farfetch and Net-a-Porter are just some of the retailers Marie Claire Edit is teaming up with.

The publication, whose website gets an average of 5.6 million visitors each month, added that 1 percent of all sales will be donated to Plan International UK, a non-profit organization in defense of children’s rights.

Photo: screenshot of the homepage, Marie Claire Edit