Marie France Van Damme expands with Marrakech location

Marie France Van Damme just announced a new boutique opening in Marrakech. Launching in Mamounia Palace, the Hong Kong-based designer just planted new retail roots in the area.

The new boutique stands as the latest retail addition for Marie France Van Damme. As the brand has expanded in several categories including swimwear, bridal, ready-to-wear, accessories, and more; it seems the label is moving forward as well with its retail footprint. This will be the label's second location in Hong Kong. Currently, Marie France Van Damme in sold in over 100 retail locations including stores such as Le Bon Marché, Harrods, Selfridges, Bergdorf Goodman, Saks, Neiman Marcus, and such exclusive resorts as Aman and One&Only. Marie France Van Damme also has stores in Los Angeles, London, Singapore, Bangkok, and Phuket.

The resort wear designer recently just launched her first U.S. store as well. In September of this year, the designer stated her flagship would open in Beverly Hills. As a local favorite among celebrities, Marie France Van Damme's fate in the U.S. seems to be promising. With more and more exposure globally and nationally, the Hong Kong native's emergence in retail displays success for the company's business.

