Marimekko expands into Indonesia and the Philippines

Finnish textile group Marimekko Corporation is driving its growth in Asia. On Monday, the company announced its expansion into two new markets: Indonesia and the Philippines. The aim is to strengthen the brand's presence in the “dynamic markets of Southeast Asia”, according to a statement.

According to the company, the first new openings in both countries are scheduled for this summer. As is customary in the region, the group is relying on “loose licensing partnerships”. In Indonesia, Marimekko is collaborating with PT Panen Lestari Indonesia, a company belonging to the MAP Group. The first store in the country is set to open in early summer in the capital, Jakarta, located in the Plaza Senayan shopping centre.

The partner for the Philippines is Rustan Commercial Corporation. The market entry is planned with the gradual opening of four shop-in-shop spaces in luxury department stores in the Metro Manila region.

According to Marimekko, the growth steps now announced are in line with its expansion strategy, which runs until 2027. The company explained that under the plans, Asia is “the most important geographical region for international growth”, as a long-term increase in demand for the brand's products is expected there.

Marimekko currently has 94 stores and shop-in-shop spaces, as well as its own online shops in various markets in the Asia-Pacific region. Of these, 24 locations are in Southeast Asia alone. The textile provider also has online stores in Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam.