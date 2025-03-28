Fine jewelry brand Marina B has opened its first flagship store on Madison Avenue, highlighting a pivotal moment in the brand's history. Located at 673 Madison Avenue, the new flagship sees the brand founded by Marina Bulguri return to its roots, with the first Marina B boutique opening on Madison 68th in 1986.

The new flagship store, designed to create the feeling of an "intimate jewel box," features Marina B's signature collections, including the Trisolina and Ondine lines, which are contemporary interpretations of Marina Bulgari's avant-garde 1980s designs.

Marina B opens debut flagship store on Madison Avenue, NYC Credits: Marina B

Next to the main collections, the new flagship store on Madison Avenue will also offer exclusive, one-of-a-kind fine jewelry creations. Clients can also browse unique pieces only available at this store that capture the brand's heritage and pioneering spirit.

The flagship store also features a fully custom experience, where customers can work together with Marina B's CEO and creative director, Guy Bedarida, and his design team to create personalized, bespoke jewelry pieces.

Marina B opens debut flagship store on Madison Avenue, NYC Credits: Marina B

"It is a dream come true to restore the iconic Marina B to its original glory," said Bedarida in a statement on the flagship opening. "Our new boutique will showcase both heritage pieces, destined for milestone events, as well as more contemporary designs, continuing our traditions of jewelry to be worn for special occasions as well as every day. Our unique gemstones and impeccable craftsmanship reflect the years of experience behind our brand, our designs, and execution."

Marina B's flagship store sees the brand expanding its retail presence, growing beyond having a presence at retailers like Net-a-Porter and MyTheresa to offer its dedicated immersive brand experience.