Marine Serre launches menswear

It's good to be Marine Serre right now. The designer has seen a meteoric rise to success in a very short amount of time. She recently won the LVMH prize and has seen a growing list of stockists, a very impressive feat for a designer whose only had her collection for three seasons.

In the wake of a growing menswear market, the designer has decided to launch menswear, which is officially available on Ssense.com. News of the launch was reported by i-D.

“Ssense believes in working with young, talented designers such as Marine Serre, who continues to deliver visually striking and memorable designs. We’re really excited to have exclusively launched her debut menswear collection,” says Federico Barassi, Ssense senior director of menswear buying, to i-D. “Within hours of launching the collection, we’ve already seen great interest from our customers. We’re looking forward to the second delivery coming next month.”

Serre's 22-piece capsule collection for the brand features her trademarks, like upcycled futurewear and crescent moons. It's also super sporty with many athletic wear offerings like bike shorts and cycling catsuits.

Ssense, has become one of the fastest growing e-commerce platforms in streetwear and luxury, with plans to eventually achieve a billion dollars in sales as reported last year by Business of Fashion. The company is poised to do 800 million dollars in sales by 2020.

photo: via Ssense.com