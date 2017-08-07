Marks and Spencer among first to sign up for Southbank Place

London’s Southbank Place, the new mixed residential and commercial development near Waterloo Station, has unveiled its first wave of retailers, with Marks and Spencer set to be an anchor tenant.

Marks and Spencer has signed up for a 10,000 square foot store and will sit alongside Boots, Gail’s Bakery and real estate agency Knight Frank. Together, the four business will take up 18,800 square foot of retail space at Southbank Place.

Once completed, the development on London’s South Bank will span 5.25 acres and will provide 48,000 square foot of shops, restaurants, and bars to cater for the estimated 22 million visitors that the area attracts each year.

Stuart Fyfe, head of retail leasing at Canary Wharf Group, said: “There has been a lot of interest in the retail and commercial space at Southbank Place and we couldn’t be happier to be unveiling this exciting collection of new tenants so early into the construction process.

“The new retail outlets are the perfect fit for what we’re looking to deliver, offering fantastic onsite amenities for the thousands of people that will live, work and visit in the years to come.”

Southbank Place is being developed by Braeburn Estates, a joint venture between Canary Wharf Group plc and Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company, and features a direct entrance to London Waterloo Station.

Image: courtesy of Southbank Place