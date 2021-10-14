Marks and Spencer opens full size store at Leamington Spa

British retailer Marks and Spencer has revealed its new large scale store at Leamington Spa in Warwick, as a part of its mission to invest and renew within its target markets.

Located at one of the five former Debenhams sites acquired by the retailer, the store includes a 12,500 square foot Foodhall, 130 seat cafe and an extensive selection of clothing and home products. The opening corresponds with that of Marks and Spencer’s plan, established in May, to accelerate the brand’s presence through establishment of strong sites to relocate to. Other sites recently acquired by the retailer are located in Birmingham Bullring, Leeds White Rose, Stevenage and Llandudno.

Image: Marks and Spencer

The new store displays an updated clothing and home space, designed to better showcase recent collections, including pieces from its ‘Anything but ordinary’ campaign that marked a subtle change in direction for the brand’s apparel offering. Visitors will also have access to its new digital click and collect service, for a quicker shopping experience.

In addition, the store will be home to the retailer’s renewal format, making it the 28th addition to this fresh system. Launched two years ago, the format sees the restructuring of the Marks and Spencer food offering, with the inclusion of an in-store bakery, a sizeable frozen selection and interactive displays. Further features of the store include self-service kiosks at the cafe and ample parking facilities.

Alongside the new openings, Marks and Spencer has further announced its proposal to close some of its older stores in Maidstone, Bristol and Poole.