Marks and Spencer publishes DisableGo guides

Marks and Spencer has become the first retailer to share DisabledGo “Access Guides” containing detailed information on its stores’ accessibility for disabled people and carers on its website.

The detailed guides includes information such as lighting levels, to the number of accessible car parking spaces, to the provision of hearing loops, and all the guides are available for customers on the M&S.com Store Locator page.

The guides have been created following a 50-strong team of DisabledGo experts visiting Marks and Spencer stores across the country, where they analysed the stores’ accessibility and took images for the retailers 590 owned stores.

DisabledGo guides are designed to help the UK’s 12 million disabled people with visual impairments, autism, and those in wheelchairs to shop on high streets, in shopping centres and at retail parks, as well as also helping others with access needs, such as parents with prams or those with mobility problems.

Gregory Burke, founder of DisabledGo said: “Marks and Spencer has some of the most accessible shops on the high street, but we know that disabled people don’t always know what this will mean for them when they visit their local store. We already have one million people using our guides and we’re excited that by working with partners like Marks and Spencer we can grow the number of people the guides are helping.

“The spending power of disabled people rose to 249 billion pounds and it’s exciting to see one of the UK’s biggest retailers acknowledge the rise and the power of the purple pound.”

Sacha Berendji, retail director at Marks and Spencer added: “We put the customer at the heart of everything we do and our stores being accessible for everyone is extremely important to us. We have a proud heritage of doing the right thing for our customers and it’s an area we want to continue to lead the market on by listening to our customers and responding to their needs.”