Marks and Spencer recognised for customer experience

Marks and Spencer has been named the company with the Best Customer Experience at Loyalty Magazine’s annual awards, recognising that the retailer places the “customer at the heart of every strategic decision”.

The award was entered in partnership with InMoment, Marks and Spencer’s provider of customer experience intelligence solutions for its international Voice of Customer programme.

The Loyalty Magazine Awards body said in a statement of Marks and Spencer’s winning customer experience strategy: "This is an excellent example of using innovation on a global basis to engage with customers in order to lift business using the M&S toolset. It allows the retailer to impact on hundreds of thousands of customers in multiple countries at the same time.”

Commenting on the win, Marks and Spencer’s international operations manager, John Heatherington added: “Our customer experience programme has gone through a complete overhaul since 2016, and we’ve worked diligently to create a strategy which enhances the way we connect with and listen to our customers.

“To be recognised by Loyalty Magazine by winning the Best Customer Experience Award is a wonderful achievement and we’re proud to take home such a prestigious accolade. Our new model not only provides brand consistency, but also captures the nuances of each culture we operate in. This approach is yielding fantastic results and we’re excited to continue to evolve this programme with InMoment.”