Marks and Spencer reopens fitting rooms

High street retailer Marks and Spencer has reopened its fitting rooms in all its UK clothing stores, excluding outlets.

The reopening follows a successful trial at two of its stores, Marble Arch and Pantheon on Oxford Street over the past three weeks, from which the retailer said it had “taken valuable learnings and customer feedback” onboard.

Each store will open its fitting rooms from 10am to 4pm daily and will implement several hygiene measures to “keep everyone safe and well”.

The hygiene measures include asking customers to sanitise their hands before entering the fitting room, ensuring regular cleaning of each individual lockable cubicle, and having a “friendly” host on hand at all times to admit customers into each cubicle and ensure social distancing.

Ali Grainger, head of clothing and home retail at M&S, said in a statement: “Since reopening last month, it’s been fantastic seeing customers returning to our stores wanting to reignite the experience and fun of shopping once again.

“With events, holidays and hopefully a summer full of sunshine just around the corner, people are really starting to think about their wardrobe, and as such, they want to try before they buy - so we’re delighted that they’re now able to, with all the necessary measures in place to keep them safe and well.”