Marks & Spencer adds Hush and Whistles to third-party brand platform

British department store Marks & Spencer has introduced womenswear brands Hush and Whistles to ‘Brands at M&S’, a platform dedicated to third-party labels.

For Hush, the debut will consist of an exclusive 12-piece collection, marking the first time the platform will hold an exclusive line. It will contribute to the more than 300 seasonal styles that will be available from both brands via the platform.

The introduction of the two labels comes as a response to the growth of womenswear on ‘Brands at M&S’, with the category welcoming an 18 percent uptick in sales for 2024 compared to the year prior. As such, womenswear contributes to 49 percent of the platform’s sales, making it a top performing category.

Hush, which will be introduced March 12, and Whistles, debuting in April, join the likes of Chinti & Parker, Baukjen and Nobody’s Child, bringing the total number of third-party womenswear brands to 26.

In a release, Nishi Mahajan, director of the division for brands, clothing and home, reflected on the retailer’s initial steps in bringing third-party brands to consumers four years ago.

Mahajan continued: “We’re continuing to listen and learn from our customers; we know that in womenswear, they want highly credible, fashion-led brands which complement and enhance our core offer at M&S.”

To further boost its efforts in this area, Marks & Spencer will also be hosting a number of Nobody’s Child pop-up stores throughout the spring/summer season, each located across 56 of the department store’s sites, an increase on the last time the concept was held.

The 500 feet pop-ups will exhibit 40-piece capsule collections from the brand’s SS25 collection, including signature dresses, tops and blouses.