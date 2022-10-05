Marks & Spencer and Mamas & Papas ink shop-in-shop deal

High street nursery brand Mamas & Papas is to open shop-in-shops in three Marks & Spencer stores as part of a new partnership.

The shop-in-shops will be located in the South East, Midlands, and North East, and will carry over 700 Mamas & Papas products.

The partnership will initially launch as a trial, with the potential for more shop-in-shops to open in the future.

Marks & Spencer’s managing director of clothing and home Richard Price said he was “delighted” with the new partnership.

“At Marks & Spencer, we’re the number one choice for families when children start school and this new partnership fills a gap in our product offering to ensure we cater for families throughout parenthood,” he said.

One in four customers currently shop kidswear at Marks & Spencer, the retailer said.

This is the latest in a string of brand partnerships to be announced as part of ‘Brands at M&S’.

Marks & Spencer has also recently inked deals with Early Learning Centre, FAO Schwarz, Clarks, Hype, and Smiggle.